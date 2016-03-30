As Corinella crumbles into the sea, Bass Coast Shire Council continues to sanction the environmental degradation of indigenous and native vegetation to the detriment of the local fauna and the frustration of citizens who really care about the wholesale annihilation of habitat.
Such citizens, who enact the mantra of “think globally, act locally” and have worked tirelessly to re-establish indigenous vegetation in many pockets and corridors of Corinella (including their own properties) are bewildered and perplexed that the Bass Coast Shire Council has permitted the so called Heritage Bay development with its proposed 106 small tightly packed allotments to raze established trees and understorey rather than using these as starting point for their proposal to ‘take refuge from summer heat beneath the dense canopies of eucalypts’ (non-existent on their site plan).
Now that would have been brave! But not only have they destroyed the native and indigenous vegetation which covered the site, they have destroyed vegetation beyond the delineated property line bordering the walking track.
These indigenous and native plants not only served to stabilise the Corinella cliffs but provided protection for an entire ecosystem.
Animals such as wallabies are now wandering along the track trying to find a safe haven.
One can only wonder what has happened to the smaller, less visible creatures.
It seems that Bass Coast Shire Council is intent on paving over more and more of Corinella, rather than advocating for sensible and sustainable environmental development that would stand as a model for not only a viable ecosystem, but serve as a glimmer of hope for our ongoing survival in a threatened global environment.
Vale to all the plants, birds and other creatures that once made Corinella a haven for the pleasure of residents.
Dr Ingrid Galitis PhD (Melb), Corinella.
Corinella vandalism
Sadly the heritage estate is the biggest eye sore in corinella. The council has allowed this to happen when they should have been thinking of biodiversity and making sure animals indigenous plants the wellbeing for all living creatures should be left untouched, but it just shows that councils are getting very greedy as the more subdivision goes through the more revenue they collect from each subdivided property. Corinella is a historical little town with its surrounding farms and should be left this way. Also we have to make sure we do not overplanting the foreshore as this can also cause erosion to the cliff. Also, the wrong species although native may not be indegebius for corinella as it is different to Bass. The foreshore committee the community and council should work together to make sure corinella is protected in the future.