THE Pakenham Gridiron Club ran a successful gridiron clinic at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve recently.
Participants had the opportunity to try out the helmets and pads, with most of the boys taking to the contact drills with huge enthusiasm and showing off some big hits.
After taking the opportunity to learn some of the finer points of the game, the boys then tested their skills in an ‘offense v defence’ scrimmage match.
Feedback from the event has been overwhelmingly positive and the coaches were pleased to see enough participants to form a whole squad turn out for the day.
The Pakenham Gridiron Club is seeking expressions of interests for players, coaches and volunteers to continue to run a program in Wonthaggi.
Anyone interested should contact info@silverbacks.com.au for more information.
Gridiron could have future in Wonthaggi
Hi my name is Peterwilcox I live in Korumburra I might be keen to give a defence coaching job a go. I am 59 bit old to play but in my younger years I played for the Peninsula Razorbacks as a outside linebacker for a few years and was lucky enough to be picked in the Vic team to play Queensland at Olympic park. The game is still as interesting just as much now as back then ,I have no prior experience in doing this role but if could be any assistance it would be great