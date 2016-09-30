THE Pakenham Gridiron Club ran a successful gridiron clinic at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve recently.
Participants had the opportunity to try out the helmets and pads, with most of the boys taking to the contact drills with huge enthusiasm and showing off some big hits.
After taking the opportunity to learn some of the finer points of the game, the boys then tested their skills in an ‘offense v defence’ scrimmage match.
Feedback from the event has been overwhelmingly positive and the coaches were pleased to see enough participants to form a whole squad turn out for the day.
The Pakenham Gridiron Club is seeking expressions of interests for players, coaches and volunteers to continue to run a program in Wonthaggi.
Anyone interested should contact info@silverbacks.com.au for more information.