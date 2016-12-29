THURSDAY, December 29 will see the Nyora Raceway fire up again with a number of big events on the program, enticing the best competitors available to head to South Gippsland.
Events include the Grand in the Hand for Dirt Modifieds, Speedcars state points feature and the New Year’s Challenge for Open Sedans with competitors expected from Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and throughout Melbourne.
For Dirt Modifieds, the V8 powered beasts that love to hike up on three wheels through turns, competitors such as Nyora veterans Daryl Hickson and Lloyd Hobson have their sights set on defending their home turf, whilst Steve Milthorpe from the New South Wales side of the Murray River along with a host of Bendigo and Echuca based competitors are keen to hijack the show and run off with the cash.
The Speedcars raced recently in Portland, with Nyora developed competitor Mitch Whiting coming out on top as the winner.
Heading to Nyora where he developed as a Junior racer could well have come at the right moment for Whiting, with momentum propelling him to a position of one of the favourites.
The likes of Troy Jordan, a veteran of the class with experience against the best in Australia and many years of racing in New South Wales, South Gippsland’s own Stuart Ferguson, Ash Booker from north of Melbourne and another Gippslander Paul Farrell, should see a great battle up front for the win.
Local heroes will compete in the popular New Year’s Challenge for Open Sedans, when V8 power matches up with six cylinder consistency.
Early nominations include Leigh Bourke, Nick Cockerill and Scott Whittle from Geelong, amongst the field with Nyora’s Donald Young, Joshua Stewart and Troy Glassborrow.
Junior Sedans also feature on the program with what is likely to be a dozen-car field.
Zoe Young will have a number of strong Alexandra club members heading to Nyora to battle her.
If you have enquiries, call Amanda on 0408 076 965.
Racing will begin at 5pm Thursday night with entrance prices $20 for an adult, kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free, pensioners are $10 and a family ticket is $50 for two adults and three 12 to 16 kids.
Christmas show time at Nyora Raceway
