DATES are set and locked in for the 17th Annual South Gippsland Junior and Open Tennis Classic on Thursday and Friday, January 5 and 6, with finals on Saturday, January 7.
Entries are now flowing in fast for South Gippsland’s biggest annual tennis tournament.
Last year’s event had more than 100 individual entries and the tournament organiser Matthew Pocklington hopes to create a new record.
Held at the picturesque Leongatha Tennis Club, this tournament features 23 events ranging from 10 and Under through to Open.
It is a great opportunity for aspiring tennis players to get a large amount of matches under their belt in three days.
The tournament caters for all levels and abilities and for the super keen they can enter up to six events and play more than 20 sets of tennis.
Matthew says the support of local business this year has been superb and is increasing each year.
“It’s great to talk to business owners and they want nothing more than to help with participation in sport.
“This year events will be named after each business at the trophy presentation.”
Events:
• Knights of Leongatha Open Men’s & Ladies Singles, Doubles & Mixed
• JW Refrigeration 16 & Under Boys & Girls Singles, Doubles & Mixed
• Hartley Wells Superstore 14 & Under Boys & Girls Singles, Doubles & Mixed
• Select Produce 12 & Under Boys & Girls Singles, Doubles & Mixed
• Core ‘n Saw 10 & Under unisex Singles & Doubles
For further information, contact Matthew Pocklington: 0402 636 693, info@southgippslandtenniscoaching.com.au or head to the website www.southgippslandtenniscoaching.com.au
The tournament hopes to attract families and players from all over Victoria.
In previous years many players have come from interstate to participate. The club will again have a canteen running upstairs with drinks, fresh sandwiches/rolls and hot food for all the hungry players and spectators.
SG Hire has provided a commercial deep fryer this year! Good luck to all players.
South Gippsland’s biggest tennis tournament is back
DATES are set and locked in for the 17th Annual South Gippsland Junior and Open Tennis Classic on Thursday and Friday, January 5 and 6, with finals on Saturday, January 7.