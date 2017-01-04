AN INCREDIBLE 132 not out from Leongatha and District’s Aaron Bardwell has kicked off a big week of under 15 Country Week cricket, which the LDCA is hosting this year.
Chasing 214 after Bairnsdale batted first at Scorpion Park Turf, Bardwell grabbed the match by the scruff of the neck.
Opening the batting, he put the LDCA in a strong position needing 16 runs off the last four overs.
With one over left they needed just one run, and Josh Ryan stepped up to hit a four for the win.
Bardwell also took an impressive five catches with the gloves in the field, while William Walker snared 4/26 off 10 overs.
As if his efforts on day one weren’t enough, Bardwell backed it up against Warragul and District on day two at Inverloch Turf, hitting 76 before he was run out as the LDCA secured a comfortable win.
Joel Brann starred with the ball, taking 3/17 off 10 overs in the first innings before his side chased down the runs.
Under 14
The under 14 LDCA team also recorded two wins from its first two matches of Country Week in fine fashion.
The youngsters faced Bairnsdale on the Scorpion Park hard deck and started poorly when Darcy Hume was bowled for a duck.
Ethan Lamers and Keith Robinson dug the side out of trouble with a superb partnership of 177 to post a big total of 4/225 off 40 overs.
Lamers hit 14 fours in his knock of 88, while Robinson scored nine fours in his 86.
Bairnsdale’s Curley Farley almost singlehandedly won the match for his side with a brilliant 113 before he was run out by Robinson.
The visitors needed nine an over for last four to five overs, and required 13 off the final over and managed a four, before Darcy Hume struck with a wicket and Heath Dobbie nailed a direct hit run out to seal the win by five runs.