THE Cape Paterson Surf Lifesaving Club’s biggest fundraising event for the year, the Cape Aquathon, will see competitors hitting the sand on Sunday, January 15.
The Aquathon is one of three races in the Bass Coast Summer Series, and a huge event for the surf lifesaving club.
President Dean Manns said that the race is a very important annual event for the club.
“The event has been running for more than 20 years, and it’s a major event in terms of fundraising and also for the profile of the club, and community involvement,” Dean said.
“It’s a really great spectator event. The swim element of the race is a contained swim on the surf beach. It’s nice and tight, and it’s the only open water swim in the summer series.”
The race comprises of a 400m surf swim, followed by a 4.4km run around the Cape Paterson Estate.
“Along the run, there are several great vantage points in the car park, and in the estate, so spectators can have a great day of viewing,” Dean said.
“This year there is a new running leg of the race, and we’ve altered the route through the estate slightly to change things up.”
The Bass Coast Shire has generously donated prize money that will be awarded for points on the day of the Aquathon.
Dean and the lifesaving club wish to acknowledge the efforts and support the club received both from volunteer groups and from the community as a whole.
“We receive great support from community groups on the day of the race, helping with food and drinks,” Dean said.
“We recently held our tin rattle in Wonthaggi and Cape Paterson over New Years, and gathered over $7500 in donations. All funds are going to go towards our new clubhouse, and we just wanted to thank the community for their support and donations.”
Cape Aquathon returns for 2017
