THE Bass Coast Summer Series kicks off this Sunday, January 8 with the Dune 2 Dune Triathlons at Cape Paterson.
The forecast is for ideal racing conditions with warm morning temperatures, light winds and minimal swell for annual the event run by the Bass Coast Triathlon Club.
The event at Cape Paterson Bay Beach course will feature a long course of a 1.2km swim, 40km cycle and 9.6km run.
Long course competitors will start at 9am.
The short course includes a 600m swim, followed by a 20km cycle and 3.6km run, and will start at 9.30am.
The races will start at Cape Paterson Bay, with long course swimmers exiting the water, running around the start flag and completing a second lap of the swim.
On completion of the swim leg, competitors will exit the water and run to the transition at the boat ramp car park, which will be closed from 6am until 1pm.
The cycling leg will start at the boat ramp, and will turn right onto Surf Beach Road before continuing along the Inverloch/Cape Paterson Coast Road to the turnaround point approximately 10km along the coast road before the Toorak Road/Surf Parade intersection.
Cyclists will make a U-turn and return to the transition along the same route.
Long course competitors will complete two laps of the cycle leg.
The coast road will only be open to local traffic and Surf Beach Road will be closed from the Inverloch turn-off to the boat ramp.
Cyclists must obey road laws and organisers ask drivers to be patient and supportive of participants.
The triathlon will finish with a 3.8km run for short course competitors and a 9.8km run for long course competitors.
Short course competitors will complete one lap of the course and long course competitors will complete three laps of the course.
Bass Coast Triathlon Club organisers will be setting up from 6.30am to make the course safe for competitors and the public.
Organisers ask that the public is supporting and patient as the event will directly support the local community by supporting local trades and donating to volunteer groups, whilst showcasing the spectacular coast and local area.
For further details or to register online, visit www.basscoasttri.com/races
Entry is $70 for short course and $80 for long course.
Online entries for Dune 2 Dune will close this Friday, January 6 so get your entry in to avoid a $20 late fee for on the day entries.
The next event of the Bass Coast Summer Series will be the Bass Coast Barracudas Twilight Triathlon, which will be held at Inverloch on Saturday, February 25 at 4.30pm.
The race will feature a 500m swim followed by a 25km cycle and 5km run.
