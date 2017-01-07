RUMOURS are doing the rounds in Wonthaggi about the future of the disused Coles and Celebrations building on Watt Street.
The building has lay vacant and unused since Coles shifted down to the Wonthaggi Plaza a few years ago, and since then there has been much discussion about the future use of the building.
Many ideas have been tossed about, including a cinema complex, and even a bowling alley, along with mainstream retailers.
Now the whispers are starting up again, with two big franchises having been mentioned as potential candidates to take over the lease of the building.
Saddleworld, a tack and riding shop whose nearest store is in Cranbourne, has been mentioned as potential tenants.
Auto store Repco has also been mentioned as a potential co-tenant.
But staff from the Wonthaggi Repco store on Murray Street said that they were not aware of any plans to shift.
The Sentinel-Times also made contact with the Saddleworld head office asking for comment regarding a Saddleworld franchise potentially taking up residence in Wonthaggi.
No comment had been provided at the time of print.
Speculation surrounding future tenants of the building started after builders were seen working inside recently.
A spokesperson from the Bass Coast Shire Council said that no planning permits had been put in for the building, and that the council was not aware of any major works taking place at the site.
we need a place for the youth to go we need something that can make the youth feel like they can go and chill there is only 2 places at fast food and the swimming pool
The new tennant has dogged all the trades on that site. Painter, demolition, carpentry all owed 10s of thousands since december and the tenant has even blocked peoples numbers
Absolutely disgusting