THIS Saturday, January 7 and the following Saturday, January 14, you’ll get double the interest if you visit the Christmas Carnival on Phillip Island.
Not only will you be able to enjoy the popular rides and sideshows, but you’ll also be able to experience a great Monster Truck Show and fireworks display.
The gates for the Monster Truck Show open at 3pm with the Monster Trucks and Freestyle motocross show starting at 6pm.
“The show goes through from 6pm to dark, with an intermission, and then we have the fireworks display to finish,” said organiser Troy Garcia.
“It’s a great show and never mind the weather. Even if there’s a bit of rain we go ahead. In fact it can be a lot more fun when the trucks are sliding around the bit.”
That was the problem on Boxing Day, at Logan Park in Warragul, when the crowds stayed away despite the great show they put on.
So, it’s Phillip Island this Saturday evening, and the following Saturday, for some great piston-thumping action.
Monster Trucks off to the Island
THIS Saturday, January 7 and the following Saturday, January 14, you’ll get double the interest if you visit the Christmas Carnival on Phillip Island.