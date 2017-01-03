HOLIDAY time is a busy time for the local wildlife in our local beachside towns with the influx of people placing pressure on their lifestyle as well.
Not only do they have to be careful when crossing the road (and that’s another reason to drive slowly in our coastal towns), but they are also forced to move house more often to get away from the holidaying hordes.
This little fellow negotiated the problems quite well today, crossing busy Telopea Drive in Sandy Point, climbing a timber fence. avoiding a dog and ultimately climbing his chosen tree, with a minimum of fuss.
Although it did require some skillful walking along the top of the fence and a few obstacles along the way.
Take care of our furry friends over the holidays… there have already been signs of some local koalas falling victim to the increase in traffic.