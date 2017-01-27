DANNY O’Brien, the Member for Gippsland South, has written to the Minister for Roads, Luke Donnellan, asking him to review changes to speed limits of South Gippsland arterial roads.
Mr O’Brien said he had been contacted by many people concerned at the pre-Christmas, unannounced change in speed limits from 100km per hour to 80km per hour on a number of South Gippsland roads.
“The suspicion is that this change has been made simply to cover-up the lack of maintenance on these roads by the State Government.
“While I appreciate the need for drivers to lower their speed to reduce accidents, some of these roads have long, straight stretches where it is perfectly safe to drive at 100km per hour.
If there is a problem, more yellow speed advisory signs would be a more reasonable solution.
“What I am most concerned about is the absolute lack of consultation from the government on this issue. All we got was signs put up advising of the change a few days before it occurred and there was no notification from VicRoads to local residents, the shires or local businesses.”
“Labor talked a big game in opposition, but has dismally failed in government to fix our roads and we are now seeing speed limits reduced to cover up for their lack of spending.”
Please explain speed changes
Well said. It is the governments attempt to fix our poor roads. It is time the government started putting more money into our infrastructures instead of sending so much money to overseas projects. Time to start looking after our own back yard.
Interesting that the ‘advisoory’ speed signs havent changed. In fact some ‘advisory’ signs are now higher than the new speed signs! Slow driver lanes and overtaking lanes designed to aid tthe flow of traffic are now a joke….everyone is travelling slow. Some, who normally drive 10kms slower than any speed limit are now travelling at 70kmph on roads that are essentially still safe to drive on at 100kmph. All its achieving is an increase in frustrated drivers.
Starting to see this on a lot of roads with very little traffic, minimal sharp corners and plenty of good straights for no apparent reason. If I wanted to drive slower and lose more time in my day I’d move to the city.
So annoyed speed limits have been dropped instead of maintains the roads very frustrating as I drive one of the roads to work daily and have only ever seen road works occurring once and to top that off was a quick patch job ! What are you thinking
Agree. Its just cost saving by VicRoads when it has a statutory obligation to manage and maintain high functioning arterial roads for residents, industry and commerce to move goods and services in a cost and speed efficient manner. The more they dumb down arterial road speed limits, the more drivers use secondary roads, which are less safe. On perfectly straight roads, it simply breeds disobedience for signed speed limits, which surely we don’t want.