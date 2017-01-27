DANNY O’Brien, the Member for Gippsland South, has written to the Minister for Roads, Luke Donnellan, asking him to review changes to speed limits of South Gippsland arterial roads.
Mr O’Brien said he had been contacted by many people concerned at the pre-Christmas, unannounced change in speed limits from 100km per hour to 80km per hour on a number of South Gippsland roads.
“The suspicion is that this change has been made simply to cover-up the lack of maintenance on these roads by the State Government.
“While I appreciate the need for drivers to lower their speed to reduce accidents, some of these roads have long, straight stretches where it is perfectly safe to drive at 100km per hour.
If there is a problem, more yellow speed advisory signs would be a more reasonable solution.
“What I am most concerned about is the absolute lack of consultation from the government on this issue. All we got was signs put up advising of the change a few days before it occurred and there was no notification from VicRoads to local residents, the shires or local businesses.”
“Labor talked a big game in opposition, but has dismally failed in government to fix our roads and we are now seeing speed limits reduced to cover up for their lack of spending.”