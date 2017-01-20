THE Thompson Reserve Lighting Project is well on track, with the Inverloch Stars Soccer Club raising a whopping $60,000 towards the project so far.
The lighting towers are expected to be completed prior to the upcoming soccer season, which kicks off in April.
A project contractor is yet to be appointed and a public tender for the project will be advertised shortly.
The $240,000 project has been made possible thanks to a $100,000 grant from the State Government and $70,000 provided by the Bass Coast Shire Council, as well as the provision of project management by the council.
The remaining $70,000 will be raised by the soccer club and the Star’s Lighting Project co-ordinator Gene Parini said it’s been a big team effort to raise $60,000.
“We’re a little bit tired but it’s pretty rewarding that we’ve got this far and we’re a bit more relaxed at this point and on the home run,” he said.
“We’ve still got a fair bit of the summer left and once season starts again we’ll continue to fundraise.
Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Pamela Rothfield said Council is delighted with the club’s fundraising efforts.
“We’re pleased that the club has provided a valuable contribution to the project to make it happen,” she said.
“Without contributions like this, projects would not meet community need and in many cases, not occur.
“The project will be another big step in support of community sport in Bass Coast. The growth of soccer has come at a rapid speed in recent years, with Inverloch, Phillip Island and Cowes increasing in participation annually.
“Council fully understands the need of sports such as soccer in providing suitable playing and training facilities and will continue to look for ways of meeting the needs of all clubs across Bass Coast.”
Keep a look out for Stars players and officials rattling tins at local events throughout the summer, and tax deductable donations can be made by visiting www.inverlochstars.com.au and clicking the Donate Now link.
Stars’ lights to shine bright
