LEONGATHA’S Dayn Bentvelzen took top honours when nearly 30 Wingless Sprint cars invaded the Bairnsdale Speedway track for the second round of the Autobarn Eastern Challenge.
After joining forces with Adrian Densley recently to form Team32, Bentvelzen achieved his third feature career race and Team32’s maiden feature race win when he managed to outlast his rivals to record a thrilling victory.
Lining up fourth for the 50-lap feature race by virtue of a second and third-place finish in his heat races, he got the jump on Travis Bergmeier at the drop of the green to take third place on the opening lap and went on to chase down second-placed Wayne Logue, passing him on lap 12.
Bentvelzen then set his sights on pole-sitter and leader Peter Logue.
The veteran’s significant lead appeared difficult to close, however after a red flag stoppage at the halfway mark due to a crash further back in the field involving Wayne Hurford, drivers were forced to bunch back up for the restart, bringing Bentvelzen to within striking distance of Logue.
After launching a number of attacks on Logue over the second half of the feature race, Bentvelzen pounced while Logue navigated lapped traffic, taking the lead with three laps to go and holding on to greet the chequered flag as the winner.
Unable to regain his lead, Peter Logue was forced to settle for second place, ahead of Wayne Logue in third, Tony Moule in fourth and Travis Millar rounding out the top five.
