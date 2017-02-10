NOW is a great time to give women’s football a go.
Along with the start of the new AFL Women’s competition is the introduction of a new Bass Coast Women’s team.
The new team is the first senior women’s team locally, flowing on from the success and popularity of Youth Girls teams which have been introduced in the past couple of years.
The team are now recruiting, so if you have ever considered playing football, come along and give it a try.
Training is held on Wednesdays at the Dalyston Recreation Reserve at 6pm.
“We are trying to create a welcoming, friendly team environment where women feel comfortable to come along and try footy,” team coordinator Ella Angarane said.
“Most of the team are new to football so the main focus is on learning new skills together and having some fun.
“I have found the biggest challenge is convincing women to come to training. Once they’re there, they love it.”
Off the field, the team has secured The Wonthaggi Club as its platinum sponsor and its base for social functions.
A three-year deal means The Wonthaggi Club logo will feature on the team uniform and provide funding to help establish the team.
“Myself and some of the board visited training last Wednesday and were really impressed with the players’ performance as well as the coordinator’s inclusive approach,” Wonthaggi Club manager Steve Curtis said.
“The whole attitude of the team is really positive. They looked really keen to have the chance to represent our community in a sport they all love.”
The Wonthaggi Club has plans to establish a Country Club and has started the ball rolling with plans for a combined sports hub.
As a not-for-profit organisation, their vision includes providing member benefits and support to the community, adding this to a long list of local sponsorships.
“We’re excited to sign the first local Women’s AFL team, and hope our support can help make it an affordable activity for local women to try,” club president Alan Bolding said.
The Bass Coast Women’s team is still looking for a coach and welcomes anyone interested.
To find out more about the team join ‘Bass Coast Women’s Football Team 2017’ on Facebook or call Ella on 0438 722 639.
