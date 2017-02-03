PERFECT weather last Saturday morning attracted a near record field of 224 runners for the 128th running of the Inverloch Parkrun, a number eclipsed only by the 260 that participated on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
At least half of the runners there on Saturday were visitors to Inverloch, enjoying some great beach weather and the last few days of the summer holidays.
And it was only the second time in the event’s history that an ‘Unknown’ or unregistered runner led the field home with a creditable time of 18.22 ahead of the main organiser of the Two Bays Trail Run, Rohan Day 18.46, perennial winner Glenn Sullivan 19.03 and a super-fit looking Rhett McLennan of Leongatha in 19.07, a personal best, in fourth place from Dale Donohue of Wonthaggi.
With no wind to speak of and the sun already shining through, it was the ideal start to the weekend, whether walking or running, so why not come along and join them.
Go online and Google the Inverloch Park Run, register, get your barcode and make a start on your New Year’s resolution, to get fitter in 2017. There are plenty of walkers and lots who jog-walk-jog, so do it your way on a Saturday at Inverloch.
Parkrun perfect for 224 starters
PERFECT weather last Saturday morning attracted a near record field of 224 runners for the 128th running of the Inverloch Parkrun, a number eclipsed only by the 260 that participated on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2016.