ALWAYS a highlight of Stony Creek Cup Day, the ‘Influence On Dusk’ Fashions on the Field last Sunday added a blaze of colour to the racing event of the year locally.
And taking out the first prize of a $1000 clothing voucher from Influence On Dusk boutique in Leongatha was partner of local shire councillor, Aaron Brown, Sari Woods of Inverloch, from the runner-up Karlie Owen of Cranbourne South.
The best dressed man on the day was Steve Perryman of Mt Eliza, sporting a flashy plaid jacket, from South Gippsland Water CEO Phillipe du Plessis runner-up.
The best dressed couple were Ritchie McGrath and Jess Holmes from Corey Buxton and Sara Gillbee.
The entrants paraded on the catwalk in the blazing hot sun where they were interviewed by compere for the day, Kerrie Giles.
As usual the event attracted a big crowed although some people chose to remain under the shade of the trees or shade sails in between races on what was a highly successful day at Stony Creek.