YOUNG Wonthaggi golfer Harry Adams has tasted success in his first major competition, winning the Victorian Junior Country Championship 36-hole handicap event at the Rosebud Country Club recently.
The 13 year-old Wonthaggi Secondary College student shot two consistent rounds of 74 and 68 net to narrowly win the Boys division on a countback.
Harry started playing golf in November 2015 after watching his father, Scott, who is a former golf pro, and his mother Alison at the Wonthaggi Golf Club.
With guidance from Scott, he has quickly developed his game and plays off a handicap of 19.
After playing a bit of footy and basketball, Harry said he decided to focus on golf and now plays three to four times per week.
“I’ve played team sports, but I enjoy the challenge of an individual sport like golf,” he said.
Scott said he hits the ball quite well for his handicap.
“I’ve put in a fair bit of time into his swing, so his swing is starting to take shape and improve,” he said.
“He’s at the stage where he’s hitting the ball well from the tee, but he lacks a bit in his short game and putting. That will come in time with practice.”
Harry won the D Grade championship and the December Monthly Medal at the Wonthaggi Golf Club last year, as well as the medal of medallists in January.
Junior members at Wonthaggi have increased in recent times, with about 12 junior boys playing regularly.
Scott is running junior clinics at the course and welcomes any interested juniors who haven’t played before or would like to participate to contact him on 0407 184 535.
