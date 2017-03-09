RISING Wonthaggi boxer Charles Joma is off to the national championships after a number of strong results recently.
After booking a spot in the Victorian team, the 17 year-old came up against his fellow state representative Mitch King at Brunswick.
He consolidated his form with a win over King, and is primed for the nationals in April in the 69kg Youth division.
A win at the Golden Gloves in August has spurred Joma on and he is looking forward to fighting at the nationals for the first time, after narrowly missing selection last year.
“I’m pretty pumped about it and excited,” he said.
“I’ve got to put in hard work before I get there of course.”
Wonthaggi Boxing Club coach Scott Williamson said it was a strategic move to place him in the 69kg division.
“He could still make 64kg, but we looked at the opponents and sussed things out, and there was less in the 69kg and over Christmas he’s grown in height so we don’t want to deprive him of his strength,” he said.
“A lot of the 69kg boys around Australia besides WA, we’ve fought most of them. So even though he was at 64kg we still took on a few 69kg fights and beat them, so we sort of know who we’ll be up against in the nationals.”
Joma has ambitions to turn professional when he turns 21, and has his eye on the 2020 Olympics. Williamson is confident he can make the leap into professional fighting.
“By the time he turns 21, hopefully he’ll have 50 or so amateur fights under his belt,” he said.
“He’s had 18 fights with a 12 wins and six losses, so he’s going along nicely.”
Joma off to nationals
