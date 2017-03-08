Deb Rielly, one of the organisers of the Keeping Kids on Track Fun Run with Glenn Sullivan who won the 5km event. N101017

A huge contingent from the Dalyston Football Netball Club took part in the event, competing at various distances. N111017

Deb Rielly congratulates Paul Soutar who won the 10km event. N151017

Jasper Cousins did the Sea Eagles proud, winning the 3km race. N141017

Voyage Fitness staff led the warm-up before each group of runners took off. N121017

THE annual Keeping Kids on Track was another well run event (in every way), with almost 400 people hitting the rail trail from Kilcunda.
Twenty-seven tried the half marathon with Ray Joy winning in one hour and 23 minutes, while Kylie Mayne was the first female home at the longer distance last than 20 minutes later.
Local runners Dean Foon and Bill Barry were first and second in the 15km event in just over an hour, and Alana McRae, another local, was the first female in 1.19.31.
Paul Souter and Chelsea Scott were the 10km winners, while Glenn Sullivan and Charlotte Bolding took the honours in the 5km event.
One of the event organisers Deb Rielly said the highlight was the participation in the Club Challenge event.
“Dalyston were fantastic. They had 50 people signed up and they also helped set up the drink stands.
“Wonthaggi Power had a strong team and so did Inverloch-Kongwak and there was also a big contingent from the parkrun and Road Runners.
“Next year we’ll see if we can get some more schools to enter teams.”
Another highlight was the performance of Chantelle Petrie who was one of the grant beneficiaries of last year’s event.
She received music and singing lessons from Leigh Owens and Maureen Alford from the Wonthaggi Rock School, and put her practice into action.
That’s what the event is all about. Funds raised go back into the community to help clubs and individuals be the best they can be.