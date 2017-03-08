THE annual Keeping Kids on Track was another well run event (in every way), with almost 400 people hitting the rail trail from Kilcunda.
Twenty-seven tried the half marathon with Ray Joy winning in one hour and 23 minutes, while Kylie Mayne was the first female home at the longer distance last than 20 minutes later.
Local runners Dean Foon and Bill Barry were first and second in the 15km event in just over an hour, and Alana McRae, another local, was the first female in 1.19.31.
Paul Souter and Chelsea Scott were the 10km winners, while Glenn Sullivan and Charlotte Bolding took the honours in the 5km event.
One of the event organisers Deb Rielly said the highlight was the participation in the Club Challenge event.
“Dalyston were fantastic. They had 50 people signed up and they also helped set up the drink stands.
“Wonthaggi Power had a strong team and so did Inverloch-Kongwak and there was also a big contingent from the parkrun and Road Runners.
“Next year we’ll see if we can get some more schools to enter teams.”
Another highlight was the performance of Chantelle Petrie who was one of the grant beneficiaries of last year’s event.
She received music and singing lessons from Leigh Owens and Maureen Alford from the Wonthaggi Rock School, and put her practice into action.
That’s what the event is all about. Funds raised go back into the community to help clubs and individuals be the best they can be.
Keeping everyone on track!
