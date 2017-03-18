LEONGATHA target shooter Dan Croatto is a state champion once again, after taking out the Target Rifle Victoria 50m Prone event at the Melbourne International Shooting Club recently.
The Leongatha Small Bore Rifle Club member made it to the final round, which ended in a draw with his opponent.
After a sudden death round, Dan came out on top and clinched his third state title.
Now he’s off to the Nationals in Adelaide next month, where he finished second last year. Dan has been shooting for 35 years at the rifle club and loves the sport.
“I’ve got no depth perception with my vision so I can’t play sports with balls and catching things which is 98 per cent of sports in Australia,” he said.
“Every Australian has to play a sport so I chose shooting. When you win you get a lot of enjoyment.”
