MARY MacKillop Catholic Regional College has ended Wonthaggi Secondary College’s 10 year domination at the district secondary school swimming sports.
It was the second year Mary MacKillop College had competed with the local secondary college having previously been involved with the Gippsland Independent Schools sports program.
The last time Wonthaggi was beaten was in 2005 and 2006 when Korumburra Secondary College won back to back.
Foster Secondary College won the handicap shields.
Only one record was broken for the day, Josh Wight from Leongatha Secondary College breaking Beau Van Agtmaal’s (WSC) record set in 2008.
Individual champions were:
• 13 years: Josh Wight (LSC) and Freya Leipa (FSC).
• 14 years: Kelsey Dal Pozzo (MMCRC) and Mayson Vanderkolk (WSC).
• 15 years: Tyler Newton (MMCRC) and equal winners Jennifer Sokac (WSC) and Lani Bellingham (LSC).
• 16 years: Eric Zubcic (KSC) and Lily Robinson (WSC).
• 17 years: Nick McKenzie (KSC) and Sarah Kruger (LSC).
• 20 years: Luke Malherbe (MMCRC) and Kiera Brown (LSC).
Mary MacKillop ends Wonthaggi’s dominance
