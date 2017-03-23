Enjoying such a lovely sunny morning, the Inverloch Parkrun was attended by a large group of runners and walkers, 122 of them in all.
There was quite a few non Parkrunners who stopped and asked us what we were up to and our response was, have you not heard of ‘Parkrun’ before? It was exciting to tell people about Parkrun and hopefully they’ll be a few new first timers in the coming weeks.
Do you share the same excitement in telling your friends and family about it? What do you say about it? Does Parkrun help your fitness, your motivation, your need to compete against yourself or others? Have you made friends that have become some of the closest people to you? Do you just come for the catch up after Parkrun at Paul the Pieman?
Whatever the reason you should share that with non Parkrunners, encourage them to come along and see what it is all about.
They have certainly built up something to be proud of and everyone involved is a part of that. Particularly the volunteers.
A big ‘thank you’ was given to this week’s volunteers Carmel Cattach, Rikki Cole, Julie Farmilo, Noel Farmilo, Julie Jacobs, Cathy Mcknight, Heather Sullivan and Debra Watchorn.
There was a safety concern at Pensioners Point where you literally could not run across the path, because of a build-up of beach sand. But that was quickly rectified by Heather and Deb and a couple of extras. Thank you.
This week in the group of vollies there were a few who hadn’t volunteered before, it was great to see and they each did an amazing job. The Parkrunners who haven’t been involved in Parkrun volunteering before should make contact with organisers and see if they can get on the roster too.
Congratulations to Brett Scorah who was presented with his 50th run shirt and has a fabulous PB of 20:59.
And also to Mark Burns who got to run his 50th run this week. Well done Mark.
A massive well done to those 18 people who achieved a PB: Nicki Liefting, Fiona Richardson, Liam Mcnamara, Ryan Van Agtmaal, Ruby Luckie, Nicole Roberts, Daniel Patience, Cameron Nagle, Max Luckie, Lisa Luckie, Aiden King, Joanne Parsons, Donna Lancaster, Christopher Walkerden, Amy White, Lisa Riley, Rubi-Jean Hallam, Brooke McNamara
Thank you to those tourists who visited the run on Saturday from all over including Bendigo, Traralgon, Lilydale, Studley Park, Albert Park, Lake Joondalup, Batemans Bay, Warragul, Mornigton, Westerfolds, Karkarook and Darwin!
This week 122 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 23 were first timers and 18 recorded new Personal Bests. Representatives of 9 different clubs took part. The event was made possible by 9 volunteers.
Male placings: Luke Brophy (VM40-44) was first over the line in 18:25 – first appearance, Glenn Sullivan (VM50-54) of Wonthaggi Road Runners was second over the line in 18:50 and Daniel Patience (VM35-39) was third over the line in 19:03.
Female placings: Georgia Burns (JW11-14) of Little Athletics was first (7th overall) over the line in 20:51, Olivia Sleep (VW35-39) was second (10th overall) over the line in 21:26 and Ruby Luckie (JW11-14) was third (12th overall) over the line in 21:39.
The three highest age grades were recorded by: Glenn Sullivan 78.32%, Georgia Burns 78.10% and Roy Counsell 75.92%, time 21:19 9th overall.
It was a great day at Inverloch Parkrun and next week your Run Director will be Bill.
