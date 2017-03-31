The Korumburra Wildcats under 18 Boys team won the Division 4 premiership at the Country Victoria Championships. Back, Scott McKenzie (coach), Jordan Grabham, Brady Mitchell, Nick McKenzie, Alex Krausz, Lachie Snooks, Harrison Cumming, Kyle Materia (Assistant coach) and Shelley Snooks (Team manager). Front, Sam Flanders, Connor White and Jack Burgess-Pincini.