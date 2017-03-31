THE Korumburra Basketball Association is halfway through its Junior Country Championships campaign, and have already secured a Division Title along with a runners-up finish in Bendigo last weekend.
The under 16 and under 18 Wildcat representative teams have completed their tournament season, with the under 18 Boys taking out the Division 4 title and the under 16 Girls going down by two points to finish runner-up in Division 3.
Three of the teams competed in Bendigo last weekend, with the under 18 girls travelling to Shepparton earlier in the month after cementing their position in Division 1.
Under 18 Girls
The under 18 Girls had great wins over strong associations Geelong and Portland in the earlier games, but a narrow loss to overall winners Bendigo found them in the quarter finals against Traralgon.
A spectacular match of see-sawing score lines saw the girls go down by seven points at the final siren.
This placed the girls in equal fifth spot for Country Victoria – a superb effort.
It was a great way to conclude Junior Wildcats for some of the association’s best in Chloe Hogg, Tiana Heylen, Ellie Holmes, Alanna McRae and Jayde McGlead.
Under 18 Boys
The under 18 Boys had an injury-plagued weekend, having lost Brady Mitchell with a knee injury during Friday night’s VJBL match, and young gun Sam Flanders unavailable due to State Team commitments.
The boys had mixed results on the Saturday with one win and two losses, to see them finish in Division 4.
Their finals campaign saw them play some fabulous basketball and go on to win comprehensively in the final over Kyneton, to take out the Division 4 Premiership.
It was a satisfying way to complete their junior Wildcats representation for Nick McKenzie, Lachie Snooks, Harrison Cummings and Connor White.
Under 16 Girls
The under 16 Girls had an inconsistent start to their weekend.
Saturday saw them winning two games and losing a close one to Seymour, but fortunately a three-way tie saw them finish on top of the pool and through to Division 3.
On the Sunday they played Morwell in the quarter-final and played some of their best team basketball to have a 30-point win.
They continued with a great defensive game against Wangaratta in the semi-final to run out 12-point winners.
The final was a great game against Colac who dominated the girls in the first half, with the Wildcats down by 14 points at half time.
To the girls’ credit, they showed a heap of fight to get back and grab the lead with 30 seconds to go, but unfortunately couldn’t hold on, going down by two points in a heart stopper.
Under 16 Boys
The under 16 Boys had their own injury issues, losing Archie Brewer with an ankle injury at the Traralgon tournament the week before and a few boys coming back from long-term injuries.
A great day on the Saturday saw the team win all games convincingly.
Sunday saw a quarter-final match-up against a very strong Myrtleford.
The boys were jumped early but made a comeback to get within four points late in the game, before going down by 10.
Myrtleford went on to win the Division 3 Title.
The Wildcats will continue their Basketball Victoria Junior Country Championships with under 12 teams playing in Bendigo this weekend, and the Under 14’s the following week in Ballarat.