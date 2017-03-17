THE Newhaven College Equestrian Team had a great day at the Summer Interschool Show Jumping Competition held at Ayr Hill Equestrian Centre, with lovely rounds being jumped by every member of the team.
The Primary Freshmans class had over 60 entrants, with Ella Berry and Jaelina Kiley each completing four clear rounds to qualify for the Grand Prix jump off.
Ella finished in fifth place, an outstanding achievement in such a large field.
Imogen Price and Anna Scott rode three lovely clear rounds in the Level 3 class, but both girls’ horses knocked a rail in the fourth round to be out of the final.
Angela Pearson McIntosh rode clear in her four rounds but was just outside the allowed time and did not progress to the final.
Holly DeGaris riding Atticus registered beautiful clear rounds all day and made their way to the Grand Prix where they produced another clear round over a tricky course.
Zoe Reiter on her new pony, Honey, was over the moon to ride clear in the first round of the Grand Prix in the Secondary Freshmans class.
This was Zoe’s first competition with the team since breaking her arm last year and she was thrilled to be back in the saddle.
In the higher Level 5 class, Fleur Timmins was unlucky to dislodge a rail in the two-phase part of the competition, but rode well to make the Grand Prix final.
She rode a thrilling final round, taking risky turns to try to quicken her time.
On the second last jump Fleur almost took a tumble, but regained her seat and finished the round to the applause of the spectators.
Summer Interschool Show Jumping
