THE Bass Coast Barracudas held a highly successful Twilight Triathlon at Inverloch last Saturday including a 500 metre swim, a 25km ride and 5km run.
Around 70 participants assembled for the start of the swim at the Inverloch Boat Ramp shortly after 4.30pm and with a friendly following tide, warm water and ideal weather; the race could not have started out better.
Aiden Rich was first into the transition area for the change to the bike but Jonney Yeates, sporting his GBR tri suit wasn’t far behind and after stripping off his wetsuit in super-fast time, he was first out on the bike.
Rich came back at him again as the riders used the tail wind out to Cape Patterson to recover and then worked their way back up into a head wind on the way home.
Again Rich was first out on the run but Yeates surged back into the lead and came home a clear winner after the 5km run out and back along the Inverloch foreshore. Third in was local tri competitor Matt Sullivan.
The women also had a ding dong battle with strong swimmer Kathryn Henderson leading the girls out of the water but closely followed out on the bike by Hillary Meyer, with Brittany Campbell some way back in third.
Henderson was still leading into the run but it was here that both Meyer and Campbell made up ground with Meyer coming home the best to take first, and Campbell cutting the big deficit to Henderson to take second.
Lots of local BC Barracudas did well in the event as too did Latrobe Valley Triathlon Club members who again supported the Inverloch event in big numbers.
As well as BC Barracudas’ officials, the event was supported by local bike riding groups and the Inverloch SLSC which patrolled the water and supported competitors at the changeovers.
Superb conditions, great support for Inverloch’s triathlon
