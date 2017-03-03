Former Great Britain triathlete, Jonney Yeates, was first home in the Bass Coast Barracudas’ annual twilight triathlon in Inverloch last Saturday afternoon. m500917

On the podium for the women in Bass Coast Barracudas’ annual twilight triathlon in Inverloch last Saturday were, from left, Kathryn Henderson (3rd), Hillary Meyer (1st) and Brittany Campbell (3rd). m520917

Stalwart of the Bass Coast Barracudas’ annual twilight triathlon, Deb Rielly, gives competitors their instructions at the start last Saturday. m540917

Inverloch’s Thierry Rolland was one of the first into the transition stage from bike to run. m550917

Eventual winner Hillary Meyer gives chase at the start of the run leg in the twilight triathlon at Inverloch last Saturday. M560917

Among the local competitors who performed well in the Bass Coast Barracudas’ annual twilight triathlon in Inverloch last Saturday were, from left, Rhett McLennan, Thierry Rolland, Rod McCall, Matt Sullivan (third), Damien King and from Phillip Island Kris Harris. m510917

THE Bass Coast Barracudas held a highly successful Twilight Triathlon at Inverloch last Saturday including a 500 metre swim, a 25km ride and 5km run.
Around 70 participants assembled for the start of the swim at the Inverloch Boat Ramp shortly after 4.30pm and with a friendly following tide, warm water and ideal weather; the race could not have started out better.
Aiden Rich was first into the transition area for the change to the bike but Jonney Yeates, sporting his GBR tri suit wasn’t far behind and after stripping off his wetsuit in super-fast time, he was first out on the bike.
Rich came back at him again as the riders used the tail wind out to Cape Patterson to recover and then worked their way back up into a head wind on the way home.
Again Rich was first out on the run but Yeates surged back into the lead and came home a clear winner after the 5km run out and back along the Inverloch foreshore. Third in was local tri competitor Matt Sullivan.
The women also had a ding dong battle with strong swimmer Kathryn Henderson leading the girls out of the water but closely followed out on the bike by Hillary Meyer, with Brittany Campbell some way back in third.
Henderson was still leading into the run but it was here that both Meyer and Campbell made up ground with Meyer coming home the best to take first, and Campbell cutting the big deficit to Henderson to take second.
Lots of local BC Barracudas did well in the event as too did Latrobe Valley Triathlon Club members who again supported the Inverloch event in big numbers.
As well as BC Barracudas’ officials, the event was supported by local bike riding groups and the Inverloch SLSC which patrolled the water and supported competitors at the changeovers.