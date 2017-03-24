WONTHAGGI netballers will soon be able to enjoy their long-awaited new netball courts.
The Bass Coast Shire Council confirmed that the netball courts are expected to be completed this week, dependent on weather.
Bass Coast Mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield said the redevelopment of the Wonthaggi Netball Courts further signals council’s commitment to recreation across Bass Coast.
“We are excited to now see the wonderful opportunities this major investment in sport presents local netball,” she said.
“A big thank you to the Wonthaggi and District Netball Association and the Wonthaggi Power Netball Club for their tireless work in fundraising and volunteering through the delivery of this project, and the continued support for netball through their competitions and programs.
“We can’t wait to see the upcoming season begin and these new courts put to great use!”
The Wonthaggi Power netballers will play their first official match on Good Friday, when they hosts local rival Leongatha on Friday, April 14.
