BOWEN Gough from Bass is the newly crowned Australian Champion for the 200m butterfly for boys 17/18 years.
Competing at the 2017 Australian Age Swimming Championships held at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre from April 16 to 21, Bowen was outstanding over the six days of competition coming home with a very impressive six national medals.
Bowen won three individual medals; gold in the 200m butterfly, silver in the 100m butterfly narrowly missing the gold by 0.02, and silver in the 200m backstroke.
He was also just out of the medals with a fifth placing in the 100m backstroke.
Bowen and his Nunawading team mates also asserted their team dominance winning three national relay medals, silver in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay and the 4 x 100m medley relay and bronze in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay.
In the week prior to the National Age Group Championships 18 year old Bowen competed at the 2017 Australian Swimming Championships also held at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre, from April 9 to 13 with phenomenal success.
After outstanding heat swims he made a spectacular debut into the Australian senior ranks qualifying for two Australian Open finals in the 200m and 100m butterfly.
Bowen was the youngest in both finals and finished fifth in the 200m fly and sixth in the 100m fly, asserting his competitiveness with the very best butterfly swimmers in Australia including the two Rio Olympians.
The finals were broadcast live on Channel 7.
Bowen, a former Newhaven College student, began his swimming journey with the local South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club which trains at the Wonthaggi and Leongatha pools.
He now trains with the High Performance Squad at the Nunawading Swimming Club under the guidance of coach Scott Talbot training alongside Rio Olympian Josh Beaver.
In 2017 Bowen had the honour of being selected as captain of the prestigious Nunawading Swimming Club.
Bowen has a very rigorous training schedule with nine swim sessions and three strength/conditioning sessions a week, commuting to Melbourne on a daily basis.
After a week’s break Bowen will be straight back to training before leaving to compete overseas leading into next year’s exciting Commonwealth trials.
