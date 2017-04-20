DESPITE the rain and a little bit of mud, participants at the Leongatha Fun Run last Friday had a ripper of a day, raising much-needed funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital.
The Good Friday event, with the support of many people and businesses, was able to donate more than $8000 to the Good Friday Appeal.
The run wouldn’t have been so successful if it wasn’t for the runners, volunteers, people who purchased raffle tickets and a large list of local businesses.
The major raffle and lucky draws for runners gave entrants the chance to win hundreds of dollars worth of vouchers.
The event was open to all ages and abilities, from families with prams to professional runners.
The winners were:
21km run – Colin Hart 1.24.56
15.5km run – Simone Forbes 1.20.37
10km run – Graham Bergoth 37.18
5km run – Luke Nicholson 18.03
Participants can view their results online by going to www.tomatotiming.racetecresults.com and searching ‘Leongatha Fun Run’.
