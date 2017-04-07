FOLLOWING on from the success of the seven to 10 competition team in November, Gippsland district has combined its top swimmers to record another victory this season, with its 2017 Country Inter-district team topping the overall point scores at the championships in Melbourne.
The Gippsland team consisted of swimmers from five of the seven local clubs, featuring four swimmers from East Gippsland Water Dragons, nine swimmers from South Gippsland Bass, six swimmers from Sale, two swimmers from Warragul, and 26 swimmers from Traralgon Swimming Club.
Team captains Trent Morrow and Fabienne Schoutens, both from Traralgon, provided support to the team that won 48 gold, 12 silver and five bronze, in the meet program consisting of 68 events.
Gippsland District scored 1370 points, with Barwon South West District in second with 1068 points, and Ovens & Murray District in third with 859 points. Ten districts, from the country areas of Victoria, competed on the day.
Coaches for the team were Brian Ford (Traralgon), Dylan Muir (South Gippsland Bass), and Donna Rowand (Sale). Team mangers were Tony Dowler and Renee Cargill (Traralgon).
Team coach, Brian Ford, said this was one of the best teams that had represented Gippsland.
“For the whole meet the team was focused, determined and driven to win another title.
“They were simply an outstanding group of swimmers both in and out of the water.
“Gippsland Swimming and its coaches are so proud of this terrific young group of athletes and their achievements,” Mr Ford said.
