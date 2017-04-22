PREPARATIONS for the inaugural Bass Coast Women’s Football Team are well underway with coach Steve Kenny impressed by the enthusiasm shown by the team.
Steve played footy for Vermont and Aquinas Amateurs and now runs Old School Fitness personal training at Krowera.
He said it’s exciting to be part of the first ever women’s footy team in the area.
“I am looking to build a culture where everyone feels welcome to come along and be involved,” he said.
“The players range from teenagers to mothers in their late 30s, so we are flexible around family and school commitments.
“I have been really impressed by the women’s footy skills despite having different levels of experience and I can see everyone is having fun and improving with each session.”
With the launch of the AFL Women’s league and promotion of the women’s game, now is a great time to give footy a go.
The women’s season starts on Sunday, May 7 and a draw will be released soon.
Training is every Wednesday night at 6pm, along with varying extra sessions.
A practice match will be held at Bunyip on April 19.
The team has another major sponsor on board, with the San Remo and District, Cowes and Grantville and District Bendigo Community Banks joining The Wonthaggi Club as jumper sponsor for the next three years.
All new players are welcome and no experience is needed.
If you would like more information, join the Facebook group Bass Coast Women’s Football team or contact Steve on 0474 571 503 or oldschoolfitnesspt@bigpond.com
Local women’s footy takes off
