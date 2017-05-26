A feature of the night last Friday night, at the launch the new Bass Coast Breakers women’s football team, was the acknowledgement of the club’s inaugural sponsors headed up by The Wonthaggi Club and the local Bendigo Bank Community Bank branches. Supporting the Breakers launch and jumper presentation at The Wonthaggi Club were Michael Scott (BB Community Bank), Alan Bolding (The Wonthaggi Club president), Ella Angarane (BC Breakers), Jessica Dal Pos (GWS), Miranda Sage (BB Community Bank director), Tess Angarane (BC Breakers), Terry Ashenden (BB Community Bank president), Sophie Bolding (BC Breakers’ captain) and Bruce Procter (BB Community Bank director). M302117