THE Bass Coast community is banding together to help a family whose house was extensively damaged in a devastating fire in San Remo on Monday. In just three hours, more than $1,400 has been raised for Bec and Lindsay, after a fire spread from their neighbour’s house in The Broadway to a neighbouring property and Bec and Lindsay’s house.
The couple, alongside residents in the other two houses, have lost valuable possessions and a GoFundMe page has been set up by Ryan Winchester to help Bec and Lindsay. Luckily, the couple and their dogs Bane, Bongo and Chilli, were not injured, but they’re now paying $100 a day to keep their much loved animals in kennels.
“This has happened to two of the most selfless, generous people I have ever met, both would literally give you the shirt off their own back if you asked for it,” Ryan wrote on the GoFundMe page. I have created this page with their permission (albeit I had to twist some arms),” he wrote.
“Let’s show them how much we care about them and help them in this time of need. Neither of them would ever ask anyone for help but let’s show them that they don’t need to.”
As of 12.30pm on Wednesday, the fundraising page has been shared 79 shares within the three hours it’s been online and has received 15 donations varying from $10 to $300.
Ryan Winchester donated $200 to kick-start the campaign.
Leah Marinkovic donated $100 and wrote in the comments, “Hope you get back on your feet shortly. X”.
To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/lindsay-and-becs-fire-relief-fund