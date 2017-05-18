IT’S a fully-fledged Olympic sport and you can start you’re climb to the top of the clay target-shooting ladder right here in Wonthaggi.
And that’s exactly what several people did last Sunday when they turned out at the Wonthaggi Gun Club’s annual ‘Come and Try’ Day.
Several of the club’s newly qualified coaches were on hand to provide equipment, tuition and supervision and most of the people were surprised both with how technical the sport is and how much fun it can be.
Nearby neighbour, Leigh Owens dropped in to find out why the club had held activities on both days last weekend and ended up joining in.
“They had an event yesterday (Saturday) and I was wondering what they we doing today. They offered me a try and it was great.
“I’ll definitely be back,” said Leigh.
Club Secretary Jeff Bell said they’d received a good response to both their come and try day on Saturday as well as their coaching day on Sunday.
“We hosted the zone coaching day here yesterday and we had 10 people go through their qualifications, four of them now newly qualified coaches from our club,” said Jeff.
“We had the zone coaches here so it was a pretty valuable day.”
If you missed the come and try day last weekend, don’t worry, the club has an on-going invitation out there for anyone who would like to come along most Thursdays, at their range on Cape Paterson Road, from 5pm.
They host a clay target competition there every second Sunday of the month.
It’s actually one of the safest sports in Australia and they can host work functions or even hens and bucks days with a difference.
Check out their website or call Jeff Bell on 0429 358 636.
Double barrel weekend for Wonthaggi Gun Club
IT’S a fully-fledged Olympic sport and you can start you’re climb to the top of the clay target-shooting ladder right here in Wonthaggi.