NEWHAVEN College’s production of Guys and Dolls is a show not to be missed.
The students’ quirky and brilliant portrayals of characters were phenomenal. So good the performance is that tonight’s show has only a few seats remaining.
At a rehearsal last night, students nailed the choreography, which worked well with a beautiful array of lights and music.
The music and lyrics were an instant hit with the audience as characters including Miss Adelaide, Nathan Detroit, Sarah Brown, Sky Masterson and Big Jule showed off their stunning voices and dance moves.
Director and choreographer of Newhaven College’s production of Guys and Dolls, Will Hanley, said he was very proud of the number of students who participated.
“It’s a classical piece of musical theatre.
“I think everyone has a connection with Guys and Dolls, either people know a song from the show or somebody they know has been in the show before.”
Nathan Detroit wants to run his Crap game, while his fiancé Miss Adelaide, who he has been engaged to for 14 years, wants to marry him and settle down.
“All the while you’ve got Sky and Sarah falling in love and trying to fight every urge to do so.”
He said productions like this one bring students together.
“It’s about collaborating. We’re bringing students together from Years 7 to 12, kids who don’t usually see each other.”
You will laugh, cry, and be laughing through your tears.
Guys, Dolls, go see it! There are only four shows left, including tonight’s nearly sold out performance.
To book, click here https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=271909
