IN A game that was expected to be extremely wet and windy, the weather gods served players well for a spirited match at Inverloch between the Stars and Prom Coast.
It was an extremely even first half and with Rex Parini weaving his magic around the ground and Hugo Norton holding strong as the goalkeeper, Inverloch Stars entered the break at 2-1 with James Gilbert and Rex Parini both having found the back of the net.
What was so pleasing about the second half in particular was the even contribution from the team. Oscar Malcolm, Shelley Davis, Thomas Box, Charlotte Febey and Charli Dellamina, all in defence, repelled every attack impressively and Tyler Jenkins and Finn Wilkinson on the wings supported the mids, sharing the ball around the ground with style.
James Gilbert scored impressively again and Jack Farmer came off the bench to score two classy goals to round off the game with the Stars winning 5-1 in what was a great team effort.
Under 10s
The kids played in the right spirit over the weekend when a few of the players in Inverloch Stars enthusiastically filled in for an undermanned opposition, playing and kicking goals against their own teammates.
Kids were building their confidence, and therefore participating fully, regardless of previous experience, calling to each other and passing to teammates in a better position continues to develop, and with the ball moving around the field a bit more freely, the kids got a good workout.
Coach Luke Wilkinson said “I was really proud of our players who played for Prom Country and assisted a lot of their players who are just learning the game in playing as a team and spreading out.
“I know we all want to get a goal in a game like today, but as a coach I really take a lot of notice on who does the passing or running into the space that in the end results in the goal.”
