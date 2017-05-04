NYORA Raceway had a great day’s racing with Wingless Sprint action providing variation to the Club Sedans and a healthy crowd enjoyed a family day out on Sunday, April 23.
Brother and sister Travis and Samantha Miller from Melbourne’s eastern suburbs won the two Wingless Sprint features up for grabs in a moment they will enjoy forever.
In qualifying racing leading up to the Wingless Sprints open field final, Wayne Logue took a win just a head of the faster Travis Miller and local flyer Ebony Hobson.
Renae Eastham then won the second heat over Travis Bergmeier and Miller with Todd Hobson winning from Nic Green and Miller in the third heat.
Miller qualified in pole position for the final with Logue, Green, Bergmeier, Wayne Hurford and Todd Hobson making up the top six.
Fifteen laps was the distance and Miller proved fastest and hard to pass as he took the win from Logue, Green, Hurford and Bergmeier.
Samantha Miller, sister of Travis won the first of the Ladies Wingless Sprint qualifying races from Eastham who was racing both in the Open and Ladies field, as well as Ebony Hobson who finished third in heat one.
For heat two it would be Hobson, Eastham and Miller across the line, before Miller went on and won the 12-lap final from Hobson and Eastham, giving the Miller family the double.
VSC Open Sedan racing finished with Jamie Paull taking a win over Troy Glassborrow and John Watson in the feature.
Aaron Price won the Standard Saloon final from Ricky Connor, Justin Hutchins, Leigh Mitchell and Garry Charles, whilst the Ladies Standard Saloon victory went to Hayley Hutchins from Tegan Bullard, Allana Ardley, Vicky Maddock and Sarah Price.
Nyora returns to action on Saturday, May 20 with the Sports Sedan Southern Gippsland Stampede, Grand Prix Midgets, Wingless Sprints and club classes.
Miller magic at Nyora Raceway
NYORA Raceway had a great day’s racing with Wingless Sprint action providing variation to the Club Sedans and a healthy crowd enjoyed a family day out on Sunday, April 23.