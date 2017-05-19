THE Wonthaggi Theatrical Group is in the final week of rehearsals for a tremendously exciting but also ambitious production of Miss Saigon.
Technically challenging as well as musically exacting, the production focuses on a tragic love story set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War that is still as relevant today as it was 40 years ago.
Staged across 12 performances, starting on Saturday night, May 27, it showcases some of the talented people we have in our midst in South Gippsland and Bass Coast, not only on the stage, but also in the orchestra pit, on lighting boards, in set design, costume design and all the elements that go into a major musical.
We say it with every WTG production, but it’s a show ‘not to be missed’ as much to see and support the local talent as to enjoy the show itself.
Performance dates for Miss Saigon: May 27 @ 7:30 pm, May 28 @ 1:30 pm, June 1 & 2 @ 7:30 pm, June 3 @ 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm, June 4 @ 5 pm, June 8 & 9 @ 7:30 pm, June 10 @ 1:30 pm &7.30 pm and June 11 @ 1:30 pm.
Tickets on sale now at www.wtg.org.au