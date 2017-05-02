THE Wonthaggi Secondary College has again missed out on funding for a rebuild of its senior campus, with no allocations on the State Budget released on Tuesday afternoon.
This means there’ll be no basketball facilities either. These were to be included at the new education precinct.
In fact, there are no new projects announced for this region, including nothing for the Wonthaggi Hospital.
The budget highlights work on the following projects that had already been announced including:
* Phillip Island – new roundabout at Cape Woolamai
* South Gippsland Highway – Koonwarra
* Improving the South Gippsland Highway
* Phillip Island – Improving the main infrastructure corridor
* Bass Highway/Korumburra–Wonthaggi Road, Wonthaggi, intersection signals
The government announced the development of a destination management plan for Gippsland Tourism to encourage agritourism in the region.
Gippsland schools that were funded include:
* Cobains Primary School
* Kurnai College – Stage 2
* Lindenow Primary School
* Seaspray Primary School
* Sale Specialist School.
