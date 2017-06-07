Stage Two
‘Ocean View’ release
VICTORIA’S most sustainable street is opening its super sustainable homes for a public street party over the Queen’s Birthday Long Weekend.
To help celebrate the launch of Stage Two ‘Ocean View’ of The Cape, the public is being invited to join the builders and team this Sunday, June 11 from 12 noon onwards, to cut a ribbon to open Victoria’s first ground breaking 10-Star home to the public.
“We’re absolutely delighted to be opening Victoria’s first 10-star energy rated home to the public and also to promote the long-awaited second stage of the estate, the Ocean Views section, of which we have already sold a number of blocks, which is exciting,” said Project Director Brendan Condon.
“We’d love people to come down and have a look over the weekend, but particularly at 12 noon on Sunday, to see the officially opening of this amazing home.”
A suite of sustainable builders and designers, including Dave Martin and The Sociable Weaver, responsible for The 10 Star Home, TS Constructions, Martin Builders, Adapt Design and Beaumont Concepts will all be there showing a street full of some of Australia’s most sustainable, comfortable, low running cost homes.
There will also be a tour the Cape’s innovative community garden, as well as a reception in Victoria’s first 10 star home, with local Bass Coast wine, barista made coffee, live music and produce. Tesla long range fully electric cars will be available to take interested visitors for a joy ride along the Bunurong Coastal Drive. The heart of The Cape’s festivities will be in Periwinkle Place, which showcases homes that are averaging over 8-star energy efficiency rating across a street, a national first.
The 10 Star Home hopes to set a new bar for sustainable design and construction for the housing industry. The home has three bedrooms, beautiful fit-out and joinery, state of the art energy and water efficient appliances, and is also self-heating and cooling, with zero energy bills.
The 10 star home features a high performance ‘sealed envelope’ around its exterior, dramatically reducing unwanted and unnecessary excessive air exchange, as well as thermal mass industrial concrete floors that absorb the sun’s heat – warming up the house in winter and assisting to cool it down in summer. Combined with reverse brick veneer construction and highly insulated slab, walls and ceiling that utilise innovative “phase change material” insulation technology, this means no need for any heating or cooling appliances resulting in zero energy bills.
Every Cape home is highly energy efficient, outfitted with solar energy, electric vehicle charge points, 10,000 litre water tanks plumbed to toilets and gardens, and new ultra-efficient heating, cooling, lighting, hot water and cooking systems that eliminate the use of fossil fuels. Modelling approved by the Alternative Technology Association shows these features combine to deliver energy bills around $300 per annum. This is less than 10% of the annual energy costs of state average homes in Victoria that are now costing over $3000 per annum in gas and electricity bills. In addition, Cape homes and the Cape Estate are “energy positive” – exporting a surplus of clean energy to the grid on an annual basis for use by other homes in the region.
The 220 home estate is the brainchild of a group of Australian ethical property investors who have joined forces with leading energy efficiency experts, sustainable architects and local builders to deliver a new category of homes into the Australian housing market.
Stage 2, Ocean Views Release at The Cape are now available, including the premium ocean view homesites.
This stage will feature some of the best elevated home sites in The Cape. With expansive views towards Wilsons Promontory to the east and Cape Woolamai to the west, most of the lots can never be built out which is extremely rare on the Victorian coast.
There will be a diverse range of home sites from 300 metre townhouse sites at $150,000, through to largers sites over 850 sq metres, meaning there is something for everyone. All home sites will have access to large areas of open space, walking and cycling paths to surf and swimming beaches, and beautiful community infrastructure including community garden and orchard, fitness stations, wetlands, children’s playground and the future cafe and community hub.
Can you please send us information about this amazing development .
We understand free copies of plans are also available.( as seen on Better Homes & Gardens dated 7/ 7 /2017)
Could we please get copies.
So excited about these innovative houing developments
Regards
Lyn
Hi,
could you please send more details of your energy efficient home designs and the opening times for the display house at Cape Patterson. what price range are these homes to build?
Thank you.
Kind regards,
Colleen