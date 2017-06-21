KORUMBURRA Volleyball excelled at the recent 48th Annual Victorian Country Volleyball Championships held in Horsham on the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.
They brought home two medals including gold for their men’s team.
Thirty-four teams entered this year’s event hosted by Volleyball Horsham, the second biggest on record, with teams from right across country Victoria fighting for medals in men’s and women’s Division 1, 2 and for the first time Division 3.
Korumburra had teams in each of the women’s divisions and one in the men’s Division 3.
The young women’s Division 3 team went from strength to strength over the weekend in a tight competition.
Their preparation, playing weekly in the Victorian State League Competition, held them in good stead.
They served and played well to convincingly defeat Geelong in three sets in the Bronze Medal play off.
The men’s Division 3 competition was also very close amongst the top four teams.
Korumburra had had a tight five setter against Bellarine in the rounds and the grand final also went to five sets with Korumburra eventually clinching the final set for a hard fought win and gold for Korumburra in the inaugural Division 3 competition.
The older members of the men’s team also had a good lead up as some of them competed with other locals in the World Masters Games in Auckland in April. They won silver in the over 40 men’s indoor volleyball competition!
Korumburra Volleyball rated well in the All Star Six line ups with Craig Brown receiving an All Star Six award in the Men’s Division 3 and Rachel Chalmers and Wendy in the Women’s Division 3.
Korumburra Volleyball plays its local competition at SG SPLASH in Leongatha on Thursday nights with a new competition hitting off at the start of the next school term.
For more information contact Tom BH 5658 1043 or email korumburravolleyball@yahoo.com
Men bring home gold from country volleyball titles
KORUMBURRA Volleyball excelled at the recent 48th Annual Victorian Country Volleyball Championships held in Horsham on the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.