SATURDAY was a special day for the former Korumburra Football Club celebrating the 1957, 1967 and 1997 senior premierships and 1957, 1967 and 1987 reserve premierships, but visitors Nar Nar Goon did their best to spoil the party, convincing winners against today’s Korumburra-Bena. A big crowd was on hand as the Giants welcomed Nar Nar Goon to the Showgrounds.
The hosts kicked to the town end and both teams traded opening goals.
Nar Nar Goon started running and spreading out and the onballers provided key forward Tom Dovaston with opportunities to kick two quick goals to break clear.
The Giants had their chances towards the end of the first term, but four behinds results when four goals should have been kicked.
The Giants had two more scoring shots by the first change but were down by three goals.
Nar Nar Goon’s running game went into overdrive in the second term, leaving the Giants flat footed.
Onballers provided silver service to key forwards Dovaston, Stocco and Co who couldn’t miss.
Goals came on the run and from any angle.
The Giants’ only goal came after the siren thanks to a strong mark from Zach Walker.
Whatever was said at half time, the Giants came out with a different attitude.
They attacked first but like the first quarter, three easy shots produced only points while Nar Nar Goon responded with two goals.
The Giants ended up winning the quarter by two points though with goals to Cooke and Hill.
The last quarter was all Nar Nar Goon’s. The visitors stepped up the pressure and the Giants fumbled and missed targets with foot and hand.
Fortunately Nar Nar Goon’s accuracy went missing with 4.8 to the Giants’ one goal. The margin could have been much bigger otherwise.
Best players for the Giants were hard to find, although Fitzpatrick, Snooks and Walker were the standouts.
The Giants play their next two games away against Kilcunda-Bass this Sunday and against Inverloch-Kongwak on Saturday, June 17. Both will be hard to win and a huge lift in performance will be needed to be competitive in both games.
