SOUTH Gippsland Midweek Ladies Pennant Tennis Association finals were held at the Leongatha tennis courts on June 20 on a beautiful sunny day, perfect for playing tennis.
In Section 1, both teams fought hard to the end with lots of ups and downs on both sides.
Scores were tied at the end of play, so a tie breaker had to be played with Wonthaggi Turkeys won the tie breaker 7–4.
Final scores: Wonthaggi Turkeys 2 rubbers 4 sets 34 games defeated Inverloch Diamonds 2 rubbers 4 sets 33 games.
The Section 2 final was great to watch where the scores didn’t reflect the high standard of the game.
Korumburra hadn’t beaten Phillip Island all year which may have made them a little more determined on the day.
Final scores: Korumburra 3 rubbers 6 sets 47 games defeated Phillip Island 1 rubber 3 sets 36 games.
In Section 3, Inverloch Jigger Diggers were going into the finals unbeaten, but Phillip Island fought hard to run out winners. Finals can be a different game.
Final scores: Phillip Island 3 rubbers 6 sets 43 games defeated Inverloch Jigger Diggers 1 rubber 3 sets 41 games.
The association thanks its sponsors for the two finals, Voyage Fitness Leongatha, and would encourage the community to support them.
Turkeys win in tiebreaker
SOUTH Gippsland Midweek Ladies Pennant Tennis Association finals were held at the Leongatha tennis courts on June 20 on a beautiful sunny day, perfect for playing tennis.