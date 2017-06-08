NOTHING could stop Wonthaggi Secondary College students last Monday, determined to win in the South Gippsland Cross Country event in Mirboo North.
Wonthaggi students competed with other schools from the region and not the mud splattering up on their legs or the freezing conditions stopped them from coming out on top.
Four of the college’s teams – 14s boys, 15s girls, 16s girls and senior girls – won in their respective events and more than 30 Wonthaggi students will be progressing through to the Gippsland competition.
Wonthaggi students also snapped up many place positions, including Leah McNish – senior girls 1st place, Zali Henderson – 15s girls 1st place, Jak Spinks – 13s boys 2nd place, Cooper Smith – 15s boys 2nd place, Lochlan Hill – 14s boys 3rd place, and Will Clarkson – 16s boys 3rd place.
Wonthaggi Secondary College health and physical education teacher Kate Sly said all students ran well and put their best foot forward.
“The teams’ event really promotes an encouraging environment where students work together to compete to the best of their ability,” she said.
“We lacked numbers in the senior teams and it was great to see junior students step-up and compete in the older age groups, and the older students support and encourage them in their running.”
Wonthaggi Secondary College took home gold for the Girls Aggregate and the overall Grand Aggregate on the day.
The Gippsland Cross Country will be held at Lardner Park on Thursday, June 15, followed by state finals in July.
