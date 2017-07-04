The actions of a landholder in shooting a loose dog, as reported in the June 20 edition, ‘Sad end for Allie and Dozer’, are justified, and supported by at least two government committees.
In a June 14 media release announcing appointments to the Victorian Wild Dog Management Advisory Committee, the Minister for Agriculture said, “Wild dogs pose a significant threat to Victoria’s livestock and effective ongoing pest management is crucial for this industry”.
The recently released report of the Environment, Natural Resources and Regional Development Committee of the state parliament, on their Inquiry into the control of invasive animals states, “Wild dogs pose a danger to children and adults through attacks and the spread of disease. Wild dogs prey on native wildlife and farm animals, especially sheep and goats”, and on dogs said, “shooting is a practical management method”.
The message to dog owners is clear – keep your dogs within your property, and when out, keep them on a lead. Otherwise the potential exists for the dog to be dispatched by shooting.
Maurice Schinkel, Cowes.
Dogs must not roam
The actions of a landholder in shooting a loose dog, as reported in the June 20 edition, ‘Sad end for Allie and Dozer’, are justified, and supported by at least two government committees.
What absolute rubbish you have written , you have no idea what happened to Allie and Dozer so please in future find out ALL THE FACTS before you write garbage
I was born and raised on a farm and yes we as farmers have shot dogs who have come into our property that have been viewed to be killing our livestock – we also after the fact contact the dogs owners and inform them
This piece of crap who claims to be a farmer – he is not and does not have any livestock in his paddock . He was trigger happy and deliberately shot two beloveded pets who had accidentally made their way out of their yard . These beautiful animal family members were in the wrong place and did not deserve to be shot and then have their bodies thrown away / buried by this “person ” who then looked Jess in the face two days later and said “no I have not seen your dogs”
So next time you want to get on your high horse and write garbage make sure you actually have all the facts – you have none by the way
This is one of the most insensitive letters I have ever read.
I am gobsmacked in reading this article. Do you even understand the definition of Wild Dog? The following link may help to educate you. http://agriculture.vic.gov.au/agriculture/pests-diseases-and-weeds/pest-animals/a-z-of-pest-animals/wild-dog-dingo-dog-hybrids-feral-or-wild
Allie and Dozer, were domesticated pets, wearing collars and fit none of the description that suggests they were Wild Dogs. The landowner did have the law on his side to shoot first and ask questions later, but is that the right thing to do? These family pets had wandered from their home that day and potentially were lost, and paid for this with their lives. There is no way to sugar coat this tragic even by labelling them as Wild Dogs to help you sleep at night. Two Coronet Bay family members were slaughtered that day from a trigger happy farmer. It’s that simple.
This is RUBBISH !!!!! There are not a number of wild dogs in THIS area. What has happened is unforgivable. AND the “Farmer” had every right to trace the owners after having dispatched the dogs. I would understand if these dogs had been recognised over several sightings, but this was not so. There were posts up everywhere, including the servo in Bass, asking for help to find these much loved friends. The shooter did not come forward!!! Seriously!!!!??????
Maurice Schinkel, your letter is based on matters referring to WILD DOGS. Where you get the idea that Allie and Dozer were wild dogs, I just cannot fathom. These dogs were loved family members of the Smith family in Coronet Bay and the whole local community was united in trying to locate them.
Your letter does nothing but rub salt into very sore wounds, you should be totally ashamed of yourself. God forbid a Pet of yours goes missing but I’m guessing you wouldn’t own one with an attitude so heartless as your letter.
L. Leahy, Coronet Bay