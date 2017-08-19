THE iconic Broadway blockbuster, Chicago, opened in a blaze of style, colour and movement in the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre tonight leaving audiences gasping at the new high in production values achieved by the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.
Director Karen Milkins-Hendry has worked her magic again to bring this much loved and revered Bob Fosse extravaganza to the stage with all elements of the production an absolute triumph.
And to think that all the design, dance, music and acting talent is all local… it’s quite incredible.
Above all though, there has been an incredible atmospheric achieved with this show, leveraged out of an incredible consistency in design from sets through to costume and movement that achieves a remarkable synergy with the seedy vaudeville and jazz of Fred Ebb’s book, John Kander’s music and Fred Ebb’s lyrics.
It’s a show that demands a response from the audience and if you haven’t got a ticket yet… hurry. The first two productions quite incredibly sold out several days before the show even opened.
Watch for the full review in this week’s Sentinel-Times.
Saw the play and found amazing and the cast were amazing ? very impressive and the singing was excellent what a wonderful evening and acting enjoyed it immensely