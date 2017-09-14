THE Inverloch parkrun completed a milestone itself last Saturday when the event celebrated its third birthday in style, fluoro style.
On a cool September 13 day in 2014, Inverloch parkrun was launched after months of work by a core group who put in the planning to get the event up and running.
On that morning there were 94 runners with Mack Clarkson the first runner across the line and Fiona Crozier the first female – in 11th place. Mack ran the event in an incredible 17:08.
In the past three years, Inverloch parkrun has had 2493 participants who have completed 14,998 parkruns covering a total distance of 74,990 km, including 2711 new personal bests.
Last Saturday, 122 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 10 were first timers and 12 recorded personal bests. Representatives of 10 different clubs took part.
And they enjoyed a piece of birthday cake afterwards.
Thanks go to volunteers Heather Sullivan, Kate Lew Ton, Heidi Peterson, Macy Peterson, Billie Peterson, Luisa Cester, Wayne Walker and Louise McCall. A massive thank you was delivered to everyone who has volunteered at Inverloch over the past three years.
This week there were visitors from Lismore, Traralgon, Churchill, Pakenham and Chelsea. The first over the line was Michael Tripodi from Traralgon in 18:11. The first female this week was Alycia Marotta, in 13th overall, running a new PB of 22:32 and beating her son Jake by 25 seconds. It was Alycia’s sixth parkrun and her first time as winner.
The theme for the birthday was ‘fluoro’ and there were some great outfits to go with a delicious fluoro cake. Emma Sullivan and Brett Scorah were electric in their fluoro coordinated outfits and Leah Baud was as bright as ever while Julian Walker had some great fluoro hair and with special mentions to Shirley Dell and Ebony Knox.
There were a number of milestones this week with three running their 50th parkrun.
Michael Giles, Greg Dell and Joanne Parsons all reached the milestone. Kate Lew Ton reached her 25th volunteer and Nathan Castle ran his 150th parkrun, a fine effort by both.
There were 12 personal bests which is a pretty good effort given the cold air and wind. Noel Farmilo, Damien King (starting the push to sub 20), James Barry, Simon Harris, Layla O’Reilly, Lani Cropley, Nicki Liefting, Lyn Harris, Luke Ransom, Rhonda Castle, Shannon Hallam and Alycia Marotta all PB’d. Well done!
