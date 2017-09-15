A HARD fought seniors’ game for the Breakers as a determined Wonthaggi put the heat on as it surged forward at Phillip Island.
The first goal went to the Breakers following several chances that went just wide.
Wonthaggi then converted to level the scores after Matt Lowe blasted on past the Breakers defence and keeper.
The Breakers then showed everyone why they are undefeated and began to dominate with their strong passing game, opening up the Wonthaggi defence to put another two goals in the back of the net before half time.
During the second half, the game got a bit heated and several yellow cards were given, followed by a second yellow to Alex Hambert which seen him sent from the field with 15 minutes remaining. Final results 4-1.
Reserves
Phillip Island Breakers were under pressure from the start as Inverloch took control.
However as Inverloch struggled to find the net, the Breakers made a counter attack to open the score.
The score was then levelled as Eddie snuck one past the Island keeper.
Not to be outdone, the Breakers young guns lifted a gear and Cameron Boulton slammed a second goal in before half time.
The second half was a different story with the Breakers getting their passing game going, Inverloch tired and the youth dominated with a convincing 4-1 win.
Women’s
The Leongatha Lady Knights travelled to Phillip Island to play the Drouin Dragons in the first semi-final, playing for a spot in the Soccer Grand Final.
It was a strong, competitive match showing determination from both sides.
Composed passing from the talented Tammy to Hayleigh to Kathy, gave the determined Sarah an early goal and the Lady Knights were on their way to victory.
With the Lady Knight’s tight defence, Reen (Lorena), Pauline, Jemima, captain Bethany, Tammy and Iznaya, keeping the attacking Drouin Dragons out from scoring a goal, it wasn’t long before the amazing Kathy kicked her first goal for the half, another to Kathy would follow and the Lady Knight’s took a 3 goal to nil lead over Drouin Dragons into the half time break.
With an early goal in the second half of the match to the ‘evergreen’ Kathy (Kathy would finish with 4 goals for the day), the Lady Knights dominate team play was paying off.
Hard running and determined ‘winger’ Jordan was working overtime and the ‘midfielder’ Sarah was showing her class.
‘Forward’ Rachel was in a great position all game and was rewarded with a goal at the 60 minute mark.
Annemieke was tireless in the mid-field, turning Drouin’s attack into Knights forward balls.
Drouin dragons worked hard all day and was finally rewarded with a goal late in the game.
The Lady Knights once again slayed the Drouin Dragons, running out winners 6 goals to Drouin Dragons 1 goal, booking their place in the soccer Grand Final in two weeks’ time.
Again a great strong and impressive effort from Leongatha’s amazing Lady Knights against a strong Drouin Dragons opposition.
Under 16s
The Breakers came out strong and only 8 minutes into the game Cameron Boulton’s shot was deflected by the keeper and finished off by Andrew Thomas who was nearby.
The next goal was a quality header from Finnan McLaren of a Cameron Boulton cross.
The game went the Breakers way in the first half, going into the break it was 4-0 to Phillip Island.
The second half Leongatha came out strong and opened up with the first goal, however shortly after an own goal from Leongatha gave the Breakers one back.
The final score finishing 7-2 to the Phillip Island Breakers.
Under 15 girls
Phillip Island Breakers young ladies continued to show a dominant display with a convincing 9-1 victory over Inverloch.
Under 14s
Great teamwork and passing set Inverloch up for a first lead of win 4-1. Early in the second half, Leongatha came out strong and scored first however Inverloch held firm to win 5-2.
Under 12s
Go hard and win was the motto for the day.
The Island Breakers stamping their dominance on the game with a 10-0 half-time score, thanks to cohesive teamwork and great communication.
Wonthaggi came out in the second half to challenge the Breakers but in the end the score was 12-1 to the Breakers.
Highlights include Jamie Liatos scoring a goal from a corner kick, Alex Barbati scoring a cracker from a penalty and a great save when he was playing as goalie at the other end.