Among the local Wooreen residents and their supporters who filled the public gallery at last week’s public presentation session, to protest about the 400,000 chicken broiler farm proposal for a property off Yarragon-Leongatha Road were Toni, Chris and Frank Griggs (organic farm neighbours), Jill Forrester, Deborah and Tony Daffy of Black Duck Farm Cottage BnB, Richard Nankin, Rosie Cousin and Isabell Cooper. M133917