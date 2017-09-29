THE All Gippsland Golf Championships were held at Morwell Golf Club on Thursday, September 21, and Friday, September 22. Thursday was the foursomes competition, and Friday was the singles.
On Thursday, Andrea Thorson, from Meeniyan Golf Club, and Rebecca Thomas, from Leongatha Golf Club, representing South Gippsland district, had 82 off the stick to win the All Gippsland Foursomes Championship. It was a good score considering the quite heavy conditions. Andrea and Rebecca also won the handicap event, with 76 nett.
On Friday, Andrea was runner-up in the Singles Championship, behind Deb Vuillerman, from Morwell, who won with a score of 80 – 8 – 72 nett, also taking out the A Grade nett. Rebecca was unable to compete in Morwell, as she was taking part in the prestigious Golf Victoria Champion of Champions event, over 36 holes, at the Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne.
Congratulations go to both Bec and Andrea, for so ably representing women’s golf in South Gippsland.
Our All Gippsland Golf Champs
