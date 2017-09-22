WONTHAGGI boy Alasdair Hackett has captained Waverley Hockey Club to victory in the Grand Final of Victoria’s Under 16 Shield Hockey.
Played on Friday, September 8, Waverley fought back from two goals down against Southern United to draw the game 2-2, and then went on to win the penalty shootout, 5-4. Alasdair scored both of Waverley’s goals in normal time, in a thrilling match, watched. by a large crowd, on a cold Friday evening at the State Netball and Hockey Centre.
In the first two weeks of the finals, Waverley beat Camberwell, 1-0, and previously undefeated Essendon, 5-4 (Essendon had only conceded six goals all year until the semi-final, and had scored 115). Alasdair scored the only goal in the Camberwell game, and three goals plus two assists in the Essendon match.
Alasdair has been selected to represent the Victoria 16 years and under side in Adelaide in December this year, in the Pacific School Games, which involves state and territory teams, plus overseas teams, in 11 different sports and two age groups, in boys and girls competitions.
Anyone interested in joining Wonthaggi five-a-side hockey, played throughout daylight saving, should text John on 0418-500125. Participation is free. Usual hockey protective gear is advised.
Hackett hockey victory
